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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Trump’s secret flight

Season 2026 Episode 33 | 10m 18s

As if Trump needed reminding that Iran now shadows his presidency, we learned this week that he had to be secretly moved – by catering truck, no less – off of Air Force One, which was allegedly being targeted by Iranian agents. It raises questions about Iran’s continued ability to wreak havoc on the U.S. and its friends.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/14/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 14, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E33 | 26:46
Watch 10:42
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Carrier conditions become symbol of Iran war miscalculation
Poor conditions on U.S. carrier become symbol of Iran war miscalculation
Clip: S2026 E33 | 10:42
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/7/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E32 | 24:09
Watch 12:28
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Clip: S2026 E32 | 12:28
Watch 8:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How will Trump's focus on vanity impact GOP in midterms?
How will Trump's focus on vanity projects impact the GOP in the midterms?
Clip: S2026 E32 | 8:44
Watch 18:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
Clip: S2026 E31 | 18:09
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/31/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 26:46
Watch 18:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran?
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran? And why are straight answers hard to come by?
Clip: S2026 E31 | 18:09
Watch 16:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The Iran war's unexpected critics
Clip: S2026 E30 | 16:34
Watch 6:54
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The mounting cost of the Iran war
The mounting cost of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E30 | 6:54