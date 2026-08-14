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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/14/26

Season 2026 Episode 33 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 14, 2026.

Aired: 08/13/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 10:18
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s secret flight
Trump’s secret flight
Clip: S2026 E33 | 10:18
Watch 10:42
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Carrier conditions become symbol of Iran war miscalculation
Poor conditions on U.S. carrier become symbol of Iran war miscalculation
Clip: S2026 E33 | 10:42
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/7/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E32 | 24:09
Watch 12:28
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Clip: S2026 E32 | 12:28
Watch 8:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How will Trump's focus on vanity impact GOP in midterms?
How will Trump's focus on vanity projects impact the GOP in the midterms?
Clip: S2026 E32 | 8:44
Watch 18:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
Clip: S2026 E31 | 18:09
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/31/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 26:46
Watch 18:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran?
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran? And why are straight answers hard to come by?
Clip: S2026 E31 | 18:09
Watch 16:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The Iran war's unexpected critics
Clip: S2026 E30 | 16:34
Watch 6:54
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The mounting cost of the Iran war
The mounting cost of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E30 | 6:54