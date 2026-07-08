Carrier conditions become symbol of Iran war miscalculation

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 14, 2026.
Trump’s secret flight
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
How will Trump's focus on vanity projects impact the GOP in the midterms?
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran? And why are straight answers hard to come by?
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The mounting cost of the Iran war