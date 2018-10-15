Coast Guard Makes Straits of Mackinac 'No Anchor' Zone

Governor Snyder’s office says a ruling by the United States Coast Guard will better protect the Great Lakes from oil spills.

The governor's office talks about the importance of a permanent 'no anchor' zone in the Straits of Mackinac.

The Coast Guard named the Straits of Mackinac a ‘no anchor’ zone.

This prohibits boats from dropping anchor in the area.

In May, the state temporarily blocked boats from anchoring there.

This was after the state said the Line 5 pipeline was reportedly dented by an anchor.

“This is one of the many things we are doing in conjunction with Enbridge the company that owns Line 5 to increase the safety level as it goes throughout the entire state of Michigan but particularly through the straits of Mackinac,” said Ari Adler, a spokesperson for Governor Snyder’s office.

Last week, the state of Michigan and Enbridge came to an agreement to build a tunnel around the aging Line 5 pipeline. The state says Enbridge would pay for the construction and maintenance of the tunnel.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority would oversee the construction.