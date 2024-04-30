TECHNOTE: TV off the air intermittently during transmitter repairs

Tue Apr 30: WKAR TV will be off the air for periods during the day while crews work to make repairs at the broadcast transmitter. Periodic updates will be posted below.

Website and PBS App streaming are not affected. Comcast/Xfinity and MSU Campus cable services are not affected.

These channels are available for viewing online:

WKAR TV and WKAR World at

https://video.wkar.org/livestream/

WKAR PBS KIDS at

https://pbskids.org/videos/watch/live