Current Sports | October 16, 2018

Rivalry week coverage continues here on Current Sports with Al Martin . Al talks invites production assistant Zachary Swiecicki to the studio to recap the Mark Dantonio morning press conference from Spartan Stadium. Dantonio provides thoughts on the upcoming Michigan State football matchup agsint in-state rival Michigan. Also, Greg Roy, Cameron Sanchez, and Michael Dobson from the American Basketball Association's Lansing Legends talk about their love of basketball and the upcoming first year of the Legends! Find out what kind of basketball you can expect from the ABA and how the league provides a great springboard of opportunities for its players.

Episode 1283