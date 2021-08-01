-
It's Mel Tucker's first official Signing Day as the head coach of the Michigan State football program. Al breaks-down how the class stacks-up. On today's…
-
We react to the big college football news concerning the University of Michigan and Ohio State game being called off for this weeekend due to COVID-19…
-
Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.“The number of…
-
We recap the Michigan State football victory over Michigan from Saturday afternoon and Al tells you why the seat of Jim Harbaugh is the hottest its ever…
-
Al tells you why Michigan State has a great opportunity to shock everyone tomorrow afternoon against in-state rival Michigan.On today's Current Sports…
-
Today we focus on the Michigan State football loss at the hands of Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium. What does this mean for the start of…
-
Future Wolverine And Current ELHS FB Star Andrel Anthony Jr. Faces Uncertainties Of COVID-19 Head-OnEAST LANSING, Mich. - East Lansing High star senior wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr., one of the top position recruits in the class of 2021, has…
-
The Big Ten Conference announced its 10-game, conference-only college football schedule this morning. Current Sports host Al Martin has more. The Big Ten…
-
Jim Harbaugh called 'overrated' by Paul Finebaum; MSU athletes can return to voluntary workouts; Roger Goodell issues statement on equalityOn today's…
-
Alabama tops Michigan | Big Ten football bowl overview | James Moore feature | David Stern dies It's the first Current Sports with Al Martin show of the…