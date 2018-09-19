Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | September 18, 2018

By Jack Kirwan 3 hours ago

Detroit Lions; Jim Caldwell; Matt Patricia; First-year NFL coaches; Mark Dantonio Tuesday press conference; MSU Football; Tom Izzo; Mark Dantonio


Credit Sean Cook / The State News

  Was it the right move for the Detroit Lions to fire Jim Caldwell? On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al debates this very topic and takes a look at how all first year coaches are doing through two games this season. Al also plays the audio from MSU head coach Mark Dantonio's Tuesday morning press conference and gives you his main takeaways from the presser. Tune in tomorrow afternoon as Al talks about Josh Gordon being traded to the Patriots and Antonio Brown potentially wanting out of Pittsburgh.

Episode 1265

 

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
Detroit Lions
Matt Patricia
Jim Caldwell
Should the Lions have fired Jim Caldwell?
Mark Dantonio
MSU football
Indiana Hoosiers
Old Brass Spittoon
Mark Dantonio Tuesday press conference

Related Content

Current Sports | September 17, 2018

By Jack Kirwan Sep 17, 2018
Matt Patricia
Eleven Warriors / Flickr Creative Commons

NCAA Football; Big Ten Football; Michigan Wolverines; Wisconsin Badgers; NFL Football; Matt Patricia; Detroit Lions


Mark Dantonio Pre-Indiana Press Conference

By Sep 18, 2018
Mark Dantonio
WKAR-MSU / WKAR-MSU

Mark Dantonio, head coach of the Michigan State football team, held his weekly press conference at Spartan Stadium. Dantonio previews the MSU football game at Indiana, which will mark the third straight night game for the 1-1 Spartans. 