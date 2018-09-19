Current Sports | September 18, 2018

Detroit Lions; Jim Caldwell; Matt Patricia; First-year NFL coaches; Mark Dantonio Tuesday press conference; MSU Football; Tom Izzo; Mark Dantonio

Was it the right move for the Detroit Lions to fire Jim Caldwell? On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al debates this very topic and takes a look at how all first year coaches are doing through two games this season. Al also plays the audio from MSU head coach Mark Dantonio's Tuesday morning press conference and gives you his main takeaways from the presser. Tune in tomorrow afternoon as Al talks about Josh Gordon being traded to the Patriots and Antonio Brown potentially wanting out of Pittsburgh.

Episode 1265