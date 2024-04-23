TECHNOTE: WKAR broadcast signals will be off-air or low power during tower maintenance

© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TechNotes
Technical updates, information and help for WKAR TV, Radio and Online.

WKAR Public Media
Published April 23, 2024 at 9:37 AM EDT

During required maintenance at our transmission towers, WKAR broadcasting will be off the air or operating at low power for portions of the day beginning Tuesday, April 23 through Friday, April 26, 2024.

Online streaming and most cable TV services will not be affected.

The tentative schedule is:
Tue 4/23: AM 870 off-air or low power between 9am-6pm.

Wed 4/24-Fri 4/26: TV, 90.5 FM, 102.3 FM off-air or low power between 9am-6pm

Follow this page for updates.
