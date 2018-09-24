Current Sports | September 24, 2018

Michigan State Spartans; Indiana Hoosiers; Mark Dantonio; Maya Washington; Detroit Lions; New England Patriots; Matt Patricia

Victory Monday! On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the Spartans 35-21 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. Listen as Al gives you his thoughts on that game and how he thinks the rest of the season will pan out. We are joined in segment 2 by Maya Washington as her documentary about the Michigan State Spartans football teams of the 1960's and the role they played in fighting segregation during that time. We conclude the show talking about the Lions victory over the Patriots Sunday night and how it affects the outlook on the rest of their season.

Episode 1267