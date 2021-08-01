-
On Tuesday's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al, along with engineer's Alec Reo and Jack Kirwan, discuss Tom Brady's reign over the NFL.With six rings…
-
NFL Playoffs; New England Patriots; Tom Brady; Dallas Cowboys; MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Michigan Basketball;On this Monday episode of Current Sports with…
-
Detroit Lions; New England Patriots; Bill Belichick; Matt Patricia; Jim Caldwell; Tom Shanahan; Duffy Daugherty; Adam Biggers; Michigan Football; Jim…
-
Michigan State Spartans; Indiana Hoosiers; Mark Dantonio; Maya Washington; Detroit Lions; New England Patriots; Matt PatriciaVictory Monday! On today's…
-
Tom Brady; Bill Belichick; Josh Gordon; Mike Tomlin; Le'Veon Bell; Antonio Brown; Richard Kincaide; Quandre DiggsIs it now time to panic in Pittsburgh? On…
-
Detroit Lions; Matt Patricia; New England Patriots; NBA Trade Deadline; Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Craig EvansPower moves only here on…
-
Super Bowl LII; New England Patriots; Philadelphia Eagles; Michigan State Basketball; Iowa Basketball; Tom Izzo; Miles BridgesWe're so back, baby. With…
-
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - I Have A Dream Speech; Jarrett Bell; NFL Playoffs Divisional Games; Kenya Abbott, Jr.;On this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day,…
-
Super Bowl 51; Tom Brady; Atlanta Falcons; New England Patriots; NFL Hall of Fame; Alex Sims; Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
NFL Playoffs; MSU Men's Basketball; MSU Women's Basketball; Alex Sims; Weekend Winners.The topic today was going to be football, but there wasn't any on…