Dogs Adoptions Restart at Ingham County Animal Shelter After Ringworm Outbreak

UPDATED: October 1. The Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason has restarted dog adoptions and intakes after an outbreak of ringworm. Cats are not available as of now.

The shelter announced on September 22 that it suspended adoptions and intakes after the fungus developed on three dogs.

The shelter said in an October 1 press release that the dogs were treated and there are no new canine cases.

Crews also sanitized the facility.

As a result of the wait, dogs can be adopted at a discounted rate.

Cat adoptions are still off-limits.

ORIGINAL POST from SEPTEMBER 22: The Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason closed over the weekend for sanitizing after an outbreak of ringworm.

According to a press release late Friday, the shelter in Mason has three positive cases of ringworm in dogs and five suspected cases in cats.

Based on recommendations from veterinarians, the shelter will not accept dogs or allow them to be adopted until Tuesday, September 25.

The shelter will not accept cats or allow them to be adopted until Monday, October 1.

Ringworm is a red circular rash that is the result of fungal skin infection. It is transmitted between humans and animals. The shelter said its closure is to limit exposure. It is not a worm.

The shelter said animal control officers are not affected by the shelter. And there is limited service for animal license sales.

Also, owners who may have lost pets will get an escorted search at the shelter.

The shelter also said it could use dry dog and cat food and clean towels for sanitation.

