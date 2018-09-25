Ex-Rep. Dingell Is Out Of The Hospital After Heart Attack

By 38 minutes ago
  • John Dingell
    Former Rep. John Dingell (sitting in wheelchair) as he leaves the hospital.
    Twitter/Debbie Dingell

Former longtime Rep. John Dingell is out of a Detroit-area hospital eight days after suffering a heart attack.

The 92-year-old former congressman was released Tuesday.

His wife, Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, said he had been released in a statement that also confirmed he had suffered a mild heart attack on Sept. 17.

She said wins over the weekend by both the University of Michigan football team and the Detroit Lions "greatly contributed to his healing."

John Dingell is the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

The Democrat was in office for nearly 60 years.

He didn't run for re-election in 2014 and was succeeded by his wife.

Tags: 
John Dingell
debbie dingell
Heart Attack
cardiac

Related Content

Ex-Rep. Dingell Suggests He May Leave Hospital Tuesday

By Sep 24, 2018
John Dingell
Flickr-dingellmi15

Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell has suggested to his followers on Twitter that he may be released from a Detroit-area hospital Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

Ex-US Rep. John Dingell, 92, In Hospital After Heart Attack

By Sep 17, 2018
John Dingell
Flickr-dingellmi15

Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of the House or Senate in U.S. history, is in a Detroit-area hospital after a heart attack.

Federal Grant Supports Lake Erie Algae Bloom Warning System

By Jul 25, 2018
Lake Erie algae photo
Courtesy photo / NWF Great Lakes Regional Center, Ann Arbor

A federal grant will help improve a system that provides early warnings about harmful algae blooms in Lake Erie.