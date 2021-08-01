-
A number of United States representatives from Michigan are applauding legislation that would regulate toxic chemicals in drinking water supplies.The…
Over the August recess the number of Democrats in the House of Representatives in favor of impeachment or an impeachment inquiry has increased to more…
A memorial service will be held next week in Dearborn for Rep. John Dingell. The nation's longest-serving congress member died Thursday at the age of 92.…
UPDATED - Friday at 1:00 a.m.: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered on Friday in honor of former Rep. John…
Many are remembering former Michigan Representative John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history. He died at the age of 92. In…
Many are remembering the longest-serving Congress member in US history. Michigan Representative John Dingell passed away Thursday at the age of 92.Dingell…
UPDATED 9:15 p.m.: Former Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, is receiving hospice care, a person familiar with…
Former longtime Rep. John Dingell is out of a Detroit-area hospital eight days after suffering a heart attack.The 92-year-old former congressman was…
Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of the House or Senate in U.S. history, is in a Detroit-area hospital after a heart attack.U.S.…
A federal grant will help improve a system that provides early warnings about harmful algae blooms in Lake Erie.U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan says…