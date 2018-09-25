MSU Chooses Presidential Search Firm

Michigan State University has hired a woman and minority-owned firm to lead the search for a new president. Storbeck/Pimental and Associates has helped presidential searches at schools like Wayne State in Detroit, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Florida State, the University of Pittsburgh, and Oklahoma.

Representatives of the firm, including managing partner Shelly Weiss Storbeck, will join the presidential search committee for community input sessions at the Kellogg Center on October 10th and 11th.