-
Retired Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin has died. The Detroit Democrat represented Michigan in the Senate from 1979 to his retirement in 2015.
-
Updated Wednesday, July 28, 6:27 p.m.Two Michigan State University professors are circulating a letter to President Samuel Stanley Jr., urging the…
-
After being canceled by the pandemic last year, the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee is back this weekend. 28 pilots from Michigan and at least three other states…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is filling a vacancy on the 54B District Court Bench in East Lansing.Molly E. Hennessey Greenwalt is currently a Michigan Supreme…
-
The Lansing School District is making pre-Kindergarten education free for all students starting this fall.Existing pre-K programs in Lansing, including…
-
New statistics show seat belt usage in Michigan is declining.The best year on record for seat belt usage was 2009 when almost 98% of residents buckled…
-
The Capital Area Transportation Authority is launching a new route for the first time in three years. Route 18 will link neighborhoods like those near the…
-
One of Michigan’s most popular and durable blues bands is doing one last round of shows this year. Root Doctor has been fronted by Freddie Cunningham for…
-
General Motors will temporarily shut down the Delta Township assembly plant.The pandemic has caused an ongoing shortage of semiconductors, and that…
-
Updated Wednesday, July 14 at 1:10 p.m. ET East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens is submitting his letter of resignation to the city clerk Wednesday,…