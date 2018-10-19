Pharmacist Who Wouldn't Fill Miscarriage Drug Is Out

By 17 minutes ago
  • Pixabay Creative Commons

A Michigan pharmacist accused of refusing to fill a prescription to help a woman complete a miscarriage no longer works for the Meijer retail chain.

Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher says the pharmacist last worked in July. She didn't say whether he was fired from the Petoskey store in northern Michigan.

Rachel Peterson this week said the pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for misoprostol in July so she could accelerate a miscarriage and avoid infection. She says he cited his religious beliefs. Misoprostol is sometimes taken as part of a drug combination to induce abortion.

Meijer says the pharmacist should have allowed someone else to fill the prescription. Peterson later got the medication from a Meijer near her home in Ionia, hours away.

Fecher says Meijer apologizes "for any customer experience that does not align with our core values."

Tags: 
Pharmacy
Health
Prescriptions
Pills
Meijer

Related Content

Bridging The Digital Divide For Older Americans

By Oct 8, 2018
Shelia Cotten photo
Courtesy photo

We’ve all heard it: if you can’t figure out how to use your computer, ask a teenager for help. It seems that some older people find modern technology confusing and frustrating. A professor at Michigan State University has done extensive research into what the elderly get out of their tablets and smart phones, and how they might find greater fulfillment in our modern gadgets.


Does Michigan Need A New Level Of Dental Care?

By Oct 1, 2018
Robert Ramon photo
Courtesy photo

A state House committee this week is scheduled to consider legislation that would create a new level of dental care in Michigan. WKAR health reporter Scott Pohl reports on why backers hope to bring dental therapists to the state, and why the Michigan Dental Association is fighting the bill.