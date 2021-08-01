-
The American Academy of Pediatrics released updated guidance for schools on Monday, recommending universal masking for students over the age of 2.
The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading fast and driving new cases and hospitalizations. Here's what you need to know to keep yourself and your kids from getting sick.
The nation's top doctor, Vivek Murthy, says misinformation will keep sowing mistrust and endangering lives unless all Americans do their part to fight it.
