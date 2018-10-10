University Of Michigan: Faculty Views Can't Affect Students

University of Michigan officials say they are working to ensure that faculty members' political views won't affect their responsibilities to students after two instructors decided not to recommend students for a study programs in Israel.

The Ann Arbor school announced Tuesday that it has created a faculty panel to examine issues stemming from the incidents. A letter obtained by news outlets says the university also disciplined one instructor, professor John Cheney-Lippold, by denying him a raise this year and freezing his sabbatical eligibility for two years.

The school says it opposes academic boycotts of Israeli academic institutions. Some individuals and organizations have called for such boycotts over Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

It's not clear whether the other instructor, a teaching assistant, will be disciplined.

A senior Israeli cabinet minister admonished university President Mark Schlissel in a letter this week over incidents the politician described as "vitriolic hatred against" Israel.

