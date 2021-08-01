-
A new Michigan State University study finds most states have few requirements for what pre-kindergarten teachers should know before becoming certified.…
Many Michigan teachers are returning from the Labor Day weekend with some labor issues of their own. One week into the start of a new school year,…
Michigan is starting a new school year with an old problem. The state is in the midst of a chronic teacher shortage. A report released earlier this year…
A former teacher and author who died in April at the age of 101 has left her $1.3 million estate to a community foundation in Michigan.The Times Herald of…
Legislation to delay a key change in Michigan's evaluation system for teachers and school administrators is on the way to the desk of Gov. Gretchen…
A new survey from a coalition of business, civic and philanthropic groups finds most Michigan teachers are satisfied with their profession...but few would…
UPDATED at 6:55 a.m.: Michigan Republicans have voted to make it harder to initiate ballot drives, sending Gov. Rick Snyder a bill that would impose a…
University of Michigan officials say they are working to ensure that faculty members' political views won't affect their responsibilities to students…
Administrators at Ferris State University say fall semester classes will be starting as scheduled even though many faculty members are going on strike.The…
Michigan officials are looking for accomplished motorcyclists who could teach others to ride.Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says safety class instructors…