Volunteers To Help Clear Debris From 300 Detroit City Blocks

By 10 minutes ago
  • Detroit skyline
    haljackey / flickr creative commons

About 10,000 volunteers are expected to help clear alleyways, mow weeds and remove debris from 300 city blocks in Detroit over six days as part of an annual beautification effort.

Life Remodeled says two community gardens also will be built and 500 flowering trees, fruit trees and perennials will be planted beginning Oct. 1 in the west side neighborhood surrounding Central Academy and High School. New bus shelters, softball bleachers, grills and picnic tables also will be installed.

Volunteers will include students from city and suburban schools.

Since 2014, Life Remodeled has mobilized volunteers to help board up over 1,600 vacant houses and remove blight from city blocks.

Founder and chief executive Chris Lambert says the nonprofit brings people together for the greater good.

