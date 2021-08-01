-
Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump's call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program.The president's 2020 budget…
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — State funding will help prepare a contaminated site in the city of Wyoming, Michigan, for redevelopment.A company plans to build a…
About 10,000 volunteers are expected to help clear alleyways, mow weeds and remove debris from 300 city blocks in Detroit over six days as part of an…
Governor Rick Snyder is urging lawmakers to approve his proposals for cleaning up the environment and improving Michigan’s water infrastructure. The…
The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority is getting $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up contaminated brownfield sites.The…
It's been nearly a year since developers began a more than $300 million revamp of the former Packard car plant in Detroit into a multi-use project they…
The Environmental Protection Agency plans to begin cleanup work at a central Michigan Superfund site in January.The Morning Sun reports that the first…