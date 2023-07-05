© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The instant anthem 'No Scrubs' still resonates today

By Sidney Madden
Published July 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT

The 1999 song "No Scrubs" was catchy and fun — and it made its mark for calling out lazy loser guys who hit on women. It became an anthem for women across the country.

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
