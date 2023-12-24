© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
A subdued Christmas Eve in Bethlehem

By Jason DeRose
Published December 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST

Churches in the Holy Land have canceled big Christmas celebrations in favor of quieter, somber worship services. The move is meant to draw attention to the violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

Jason DeRose
