Current Sports Beat

-
Local youth track clubs are ready to welcome kids back, after a long winter, and an even longer spell without normal schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Less than 8.2 percent of active gamers are women, according to a study, which leads Michigan State’s popular esports clubs to examine their gender balance.
-
Offering courses in self-defense has been a staple of MSU’s community education. An update of the program has made it more inclusive and introspective.
-
You’re not imagining it: if you are a sports fan, you are being bombarded by ads for sports books and apps on TV and social media. It’s big business, and increasing each day.
-
The COVID-19 pandemic threatened the club’s future, but it has come back to life with the return of MSU students to campus.
-
Playing spring lacrosse in mid-Michigan isn’t easy, as the cold weather and snow means hard practices in a gym. The Trojans are upbeat about their preparations and the play to come.
-
The growing popularity of esports is reflected at MSU, with its student esports club membership rising and the academic study of the medium deepening.
-
The Lansing area has two shooting facilities, Michigan State’s Demmer Center and the Rose Lake Shooting Center in Bath Township, for year-round practice in shooting and archery.
-
Staying healthy has become a priority during the pandemic, providing mental and physical wellness. But it hasn’t been an easy journey for local facilities.
-
Most college students don’t get to fight for credit, which makes MSU’s academic classes in boxing hit differently. Students learn the 'sweet science' and get mentally and physically fitter.