© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eilat: A tourist town during war

By Jackie Northam,
Gus Contreras
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST

A visit to the southern resort town to see how it - and its tourism business - are faring during the Gaza war. Many of the hotels are filled with displaced Israelis.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam
Gus Contreras
See stories by Gus Contreras
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE