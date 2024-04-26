© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: Friday Apr 26 Update - TV off the air intermittently
Technical updates, information and help for WKAR TV, Radio and Online.

TECHNOTE: Friday Apr 26 Update - TV off the air intermittently

WKAR Public Media
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT

WKAR TV will be off the air for periods of time while crews work to resolve technical issues at the broadcast transmitter site. Website streaming and some cable systems will not be affected.

These channels are available for viewing online:
WKAR TV and WKAR World at
https://video.wkar.org/livestream/

WKAR PBS KIDS at
https://pbskids.org/videos/watch/live

Periodic updates will be posted below.
    TECHNOTE: TV is on the air at reduced power
    UPDATE: 7am 4/26/24. WKAR TV is currently operating at reduced power. Channel 23.1-5 went off-the-air unexpectedly at about 6:15pm Thursday. Engineers were able to restore broadcast service at reduced power at approx. 2:30am. Work continues to bring the station to full power.
