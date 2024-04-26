Technical updates, information and help for WKAR TV, Radio and Online.
TECHNOTE: Friday Apr 26 Update - TV off the air intermittently
WKAR TV will be off the air for periods of time while crews work to resolve technical issues at the broadcast transmitter site. Website streaming and some cable systems will not be affected.
These channels are available for viewing online:
WKAR TV and WKAR World at
https://video.wkar.org/livestream/
WKAR PBS KIDS at
https://pbskids.org/videos/watch/live
Periodic updates will be posted below.