© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Almost 2 million people are displaced in Gaza. Tents for makeshift homes dwindling

By Becky Sullivan
Published January 22, 2024 at 5:58 AM EST

In Gaza, where nearly two million people have been displaced from their homes, tents and materials to make them are in short supply.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE