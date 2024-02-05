© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The latest on the wildfires that have killed more than 120 people in Chile

By Carrie Kahn
Published February 5, 2024 at 6:51 PM EST

The death toll from raging forest fires in Chile has risen to at least 122, doubling in the past 24 hours. Some 300 people remain missing.

