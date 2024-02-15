© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Remembering the co-creator of the Pop Tart

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Juana Summers
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:42 PM EST

NPR remembers William "Bill" Post today. He was the co-creator of the Kellogg's Pop-Tarts, and died on Saturday, February 10th at 96 years old.

