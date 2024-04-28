TECHNOTE: UPDATES - TV Broadcast at Low Power

WKAR TV continues broadcasting at low power. Repairs to the affected transmitter systems are scheduled to take place Tue Apr 30. Periodic updates will be posted below.

Viewers in outlying areas may have no reception via antenna. Some cable/satellite providers receive WKAR via broadcast. Customers of those services may find that WKAR channels have intermittent or no signal during this period of low power.

Website and PBS App streaming are not affected. Comcast/Xfinity and MSU Campus cable services are not affected.

These channels are available for viewing online:

WKAR TV and WKAR World at

https://video.wkar.org/livestream/

WKAR PBS KIDS at

https://pbskids.org/videos/watch/live

