TECHNOTE: UPDATES - TV Broadcast at Low Power
WKAR TV continues broadcasting at low power. Repairs to the affected transmitter systems are scheduled to take place Tue Apr 30. Periodic updates will be posted below.
Viewers in outlying areas may have no reception via antenna. Some cable/satellite providers receive WKAR via broadcast. Customers of those services may find that WKAR channels have intermittent or no signal during this period of low power.
Website and PBS App streaming are not affected. Comcast/Xfinity and MSU Campus cable services are not affected.
These channels are available for viewing online:
WKAR TV and WKAR World at
https://video.wkar.org/livestream/
WKAR PBS KIDS at
https://pbskids.org/videos/watch/live
Updated: April 28, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT
UPDATE: Through troubleshooting at the WKAR transmitter site on Thu and Fri it was determined that the channel mask filter failed, causing high levels of radio frequency power to be reflected back to the transmitter and potentially cause damage to other components in the transmission and antenna system.
By the end of the day Friday our WKAR team was able to bring the TV broadcast back on the air, but at low power so as not to cause further damage to the transmission system.
Repairs to these components require the services of radio frequency (RF) specialists. A team of RF specialists has been been scheduled to arrive at the transmitter site on Tue Apr 30 with a goal to have WKAR TV back on the air at full power by end of business that day.
