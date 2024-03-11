© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The big takeaways from last night's Oscars

By Linda Holmes
Published March 11, 2024 at 4:59 PM EDT

With the Oscars handed out, NPR critic Linda Holmes reflects on the night's big winners, takeaways, and telecast highlights.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
Your gift during our Spring Fundraising Campaign will help fund the reporting you'll need leading up to November's general election. You'll also be preserving the free journalism mid-Michigan relies on. Donate now!
DONATE