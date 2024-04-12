© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hawaiian-born sumo wrestler Akebono is dead at 54

By Anthony Kuhn
Published April 12, 2024 at 6:11 PM EDT

Hawaiian-born Akebono was the first foreigner to win the highest ranking in Japan's national sport, sumo wrestling. He died in Tokyo this month, age 54.

