© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: UPDATES - TV is broadcasting at low power. LEARN MORE HERE.

The latest on the high-stakes negotiations happening in the Middle East

By Becky Sullivan
Published April 29, 2024 at 6:41 PM EDT

The latest developments on the protracted truce talks between Israel and Hamas, with all eyes in Israel on the status of hostages held in Gaza.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE