All Stories | Election 2026

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Stories like this are possible because mid-Michigan supports WKAR. In the year since federal funding ended, WKAR reported on more than 300 local stories and supporters increased sustaining donations by more than $500,000. This July, our goal is to add $5,000 more in monthly sustaining support so WKAR can sustain what matters and build what’s next. Become a sustaining donor today.