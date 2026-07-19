All Stories | Election 2026
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WKAR Analysis: Whitmer signs her final budget, U.S. Senate primary race heats up and early in-person voting kicks offThis week, Whitmer signed her last budget as governor before her term ends, the U.S. Senate is heating up with less than two weeks before Election Day and early in-person voting begins Saturday.
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Michigan early voting begins Saturday, July 25, ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election. State officials explain voting options, locations and what voters need to know before casting a ballot.
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Twenty four Michigan high school students spent two weeks at MSU's James Madison College examining the ideas that shaped the United States, from the Declaration of Independence to capitalism, as part of the Civics Education Academy.
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A bipartisan state elections board meets Friday to decide if the campaign to ban political committees linked to utilities and public contractors has gathered enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
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A nonprofit with undisclosed backing wants to change city charters in six Michigan cities, including Lansing and East Lansing, to create advisory health care committees.
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The tests ensure voting machines tabulate votes correctly and properly handle a variety of scenarios, including crossvoting and overvoting.
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Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall says data center regulations could be among the policies Michigan lawmakers take up when they come back from their summer break.
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Abdul El-Sayed brings national Democrats, voters together in Lansing rally ahead of Michigan Senate primaryThousands gathered in Lansing as Abdul El-Sayed, William Lawrence, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez focused on economic inequality, grassroots organizing, and the role of money in politics ahead of Michigan’s Senate primary.
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What Roth's Watching: Jackson could ban unattended items, Lansing City Clerk assures fair elections with public event & early in-person voting beginsThis week, Jackson City Councilmember will consider a proposal banning unattended items left in public, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope invites community to see tabulator machines and early in-person voting begins.
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Topic: Primary campaign trail. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.