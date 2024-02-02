© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU Latinx Film Festival 2024

WKAR Public Media
Published February 2, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
MSU Latinx Film Festival

Thu., Feb 15 through Sun., Feb. 18 | The MSU Latinx Film Festival (LxFF) is the largest festival of its type in Michigan. After a 4-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the festival will finally return in 2024!

This edition of LxFF will continue the tradition of programming ground-breaking independent cinema from Latin America, Spain, and the United States while shining a cinematic light on social justice. Issues of immigration, race, class, and gender remain central to the festival program as it highlights the intersections of film, music, and cultural politics.

LxFF 2024 has a special focus on gun violence with an exclusive performance of GUAC: The One-Man Show by Manny Oliver, this edition’s featured guest.

The majority of LxFF films and special events are FREE and open to the public. For more information, visit: msulatinxfilmfestival.com

Watch the LxFF 2024 Teaser below
