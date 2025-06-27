© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MI Michigan Story: Life in the Great Lakes State
First Saturday of each month 11am ET
Hosted by Robert Prince

MI Michigan Story features true stories from Michigan, told by the people who lived them. Every Michigander has incredible, heartfelt, and often hilarious tales shared around family dinner tables and holiday gatherings. This podcast brings those stories to a wider audience, connecting us through the moments that make Michigan unique. Hosted by Robert Prince.

Presented in partnership with WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.

