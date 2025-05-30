RISE: Detroit’s Machine Music

More About RISE

RISE is a documentary podcast that explores the cultural, historical, and imaginative roots of techno, one of the most influential electronic music genres in the world. Hosted and written by Dr. Julian C. Chambliss, Val Berryman Curator of History and curator for Techno: The Rise of Detroit’s Machine Music exhibition at the MSU Museum and produced by award-winning audio journalist David Weinberg, the podcast journeys deep into the sonic landscapes of Detroit, unpacking the forces that shaped the birth of techno and the visionary Black youth who created it.