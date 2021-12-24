Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Dec. 24, 2021- Pollsters and Pundits| OFF THE RECORD
A look at what's ahead in the new year for Michigan politics.
Pollsters Bernie Porn and Steve Mitchell join pundits Adrian Hemond and John Sellek along with Tim Skubick to look ahead at what to expect from Michigan politics in the new year.