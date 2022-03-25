Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Mar. 25, 2022 - Sen. Jim Ananich | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses billions in spending for Michigan infrastructure repairs. The guest is senate democratic leader Sen Jim Ananich. Panelists Emily Lawler, Jonathan Oosting and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.