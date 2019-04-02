April Brings Close To Michigan Snowmobile Trail Season

Michigan's designated snowmobiling trails are closed for the season.

The Department of Natural Resources says grooming contracts and private land agreements expired Monday.

Snowmobilers can continue riding on state land, although the trail system is dependent on easements granted by private landowners.

Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson says as temperatures rise and snow melts, riding conditions can be unpredictable and caution is advisable.

The winter 2019-2020 season will open Dec. 1.

