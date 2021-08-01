snowmobile trails

-
Michigan's designated snowmobiling trails are closed for the season.The Department of Natural Resources says grooming contracts and private land…
-
Authorities have identified two people killed when their snowmobiles collided on a trail in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.The Alger County sheriff's office…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding off-road vehicle enthusiasts to learn riding and safety rules before taking to the trails.Cpl.…
-
State police say a 43-year-old woman has died in a snowmobile crash in southwestern Michigan.Troopers called to a wooded area of Berrien County early…
-
For those planning to go snowmobile riding during the holiday week, be advised that some Michigan trail segments are closed.The state has nearly 6,500…