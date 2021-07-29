Fridays, Aug. 6–13, at 9pm & Fri., Aug. 13, at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Revel in the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography through the experiences of the people who have documented popular music in images, from the earliest darkrooms to the fast-evolving digital landscapes of the present day.

Featuring irreverent interviews with some of the most famous music photographers, musicians, gallerists, music journalists and social commentators, Icon: Music Through the Lens captures what it was like on both sides of the camera when the most recognizable images in history were taken.



On the Cover | Fri., Aug. 6 | 9 p.m.

Discover how music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status.



On the Wall | Fri., Aug. 13 | 9 p.m.

Trace the journey of music photography from a niche pastime to a highly collectable art form.



On the Net | Fri., Aug. 13 | 10 p.m.

Tune into how music photography fits into the contemporary popular culture landscape.



MORE ABOUT ICON: MUSIC THROUGH THE LENS:

Icon: Music Through the Lens was produced and directed by Dick Carruthers, whose celebrated career includes award-winning work with many of the artists featured in the series such as Oasis, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, along with Gered Mankowitz and Andy Saunders serving as executive producers. The executive in charge for PBS is Zara Frankel.



Icon: Music Through the Lens features music by: Robert Johnson, Seasick Steve, Jimi Hendrix, The White Stripes, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Madonna, Queen, Iggy Pop, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, The Who, Metallica, Alice Cooper, Oasis, Pink Floyd, Iggy Pop & Josh Homme, Dizzee Rascal, The Libertines, Happy Mondays, Leonard Cohen, ODB, Salt N Pepa, Slick Rick, Paul McCartney, Julian Lennon, Manic Street Preachers, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, The Strokes, The Band, Janis Joplin, Courtney Barnett, Plain White T’s, Zara Larsson, Mahalia and Stefflon Don.