Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Mayor Of Beira, Mozambique, Wants Trump To See The Damage From Cyclone Idai

By editor 41 minutes ago

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Daviz Simango, mayor of Beira, Mozambique, about the damage done by Cyclone Idai and how he wants President Trump to see it so that he can understand climate change.