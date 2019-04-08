Michigan Commission: Trial Court Funding Is 'Broken'

By 1 minute ago
  • Michigan flag
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

A commission says the way Michigan trial courts are funded is "broken" and should be overhauled with a new model in which the state shares more of the cost.

The Trial Court Funding Commission, created under a 2017 law, released its interim report Monday.

The recommendations are designed to address how judges depend on money from defendants convicted of crimes to cover court operating expenses.

Under one recommendation, the state would establish a fund for receipt of all trial court assessments and state general funds, and distribute the revenue to local courts based on caseloads. Court employees would become state employees, and the state would fund technology needs.

The Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether court costs ordered by judges are an illegal tax against offenders .

Related Content

People Wrongly Accused of Jobless Fraud Win Major Ruling

By Apr 5, 2019
Michigan Supreme Court wide
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Residents who were wrongly accused of defrauding Michigan's unemployment program won a major ruling Friday as the state Supreme Court set a favorable deadline for people to sue over decisions spit out from a disastrous computer system and enforced by staff.

MI Supreme Court Asked Legislature Bypassed Voters’ Will On Sick Leave, Wages

By Apr 3, 2019
Michigan Capitol
File Photo / WKAR

The Michigan Supreme Court will weigh in on how Republicans in the Legislature dealt with a voter-initiated measure to increase the state minimum wage. GOP leaders also asked the Supreme Court to issue an opinion on the new law that requires employers to offer workers paid sick leave. We have more from capital correspondent Rick Pluta.


State’s New Minimum Wage And Earned Sick Time Laws Start Friday

By Mar 29, 2019
Cash
WKAR File Photo

Michigan’s new minimum wage and earned sick time laws are scheduled to take effect Friday. But as capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports, the laws are facing challenges.


GOP Lawmakers Ask MI Supreme Court To Rule On Lame-Duck Laws

By Feb 20, 2019
Michigan's Supreme Court building.
WKAR-MSU

Seeking to avoid a lengthy legal fight, Republican lawmakers on Wednesday asked the Michigan Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of their unprecedented strategy to preemptively approve citizen-initiated minimum wage increases and paid sick leave requirements and then water down the laws after the election.