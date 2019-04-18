Michigan Environmental Department Soon To Change Name

By 21 minutes ago
  • Michigan Department of Environmental Quality / State of Michigan

Michigan's environmental agency is days away from having a new name.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will be reorganized and renamed the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), effective Monday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in February re-issued an order restructuring and renaming the agency, but it has to wait 60 days to take effect.

DEQ Director Liesl Clark debuted the EGLE logo on Wednesday for employees in Lansing. The logo's designer, Lisa Twenter, works in the DEQ.

Twenter says the green and blue logo represents Michigan's land and water resources. Its letters are separated by a wave that represents the connection between the environment and energy as found in the wind and waves of the Great Lakes.

Tags: 
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Michigan's environmental agency
Michigan
Environmental
Environment

Related Content

State Grant To Help Revitalize Flint Commercial Corridor

By Mar 20, 2019
Flint River
WKAR - MSU

Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality has awarded Flint a nearly $500,000 brownfield grant to revitalize and safely reuse properties along a commercial corridor.

5 Governors Oppose Trump Plan To Cut Great Lakes Spending

By Mar 13, 2019
Satellite image of Great Lakes
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Flickr Creative Commons

Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump's call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program.

Deadlines Approach To Remove Shanties From Michigan Waters

By Mar 12, 2019
Ice fishing huts on ice.
Pixabay Creative Commons

Even though the weather's still plenty cold, the time is fast approaching to remove ice fishing shanties from Michigan waters in preparation for the spring thaw.