Potterville Police Chief Charged With Lying To Detectives

  • Potterville
    Potterville city hall
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

A mid-Michigan police chief has been arraigned on official misconduct and other charges for allegedly lying that his wife had been sexually assaulted by a sheriff’s deputy.

Potterville Police Chief Shane Bartlett appearing in a city Facebook post.
Credit Facebook/Potterville police department

Potterville Police Chief Shane Bartlett also was arraigned Wednesday on charges of lying to police in a violent crime investigation and making a false report of a felony. 

 

His attorney, Matt Newburg, says he’ll vigorously challenge the allegations.

 

Authorities say the charges stem from a Michigan State Police investigation that started when Bartlett’s wife, Kellie, accused an Eaton County deputy of sexual assault. 

 

Kellie Bartlett at the time was a clerk with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with filing a false report and several other counts.

 

Potterville City Manager Aaron Sheridan said Shane Bartlett has been suspended with pay.

