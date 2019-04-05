You Can Take Free Ride In Self-Driving Car This Weekend in Detroit

By 13 minutes ago
Members of the public are getting the chance to take a free ride in a self-driving car as part of an effort to clear up confusion about the technology.

Hundreds are signed up for the 6-minute journey that leads riders through a course set up inside a Detroit convention center.

Mary Van Der Maas hopped into an autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan on Friday, and off she went.

Afterward, the 73-year-old retiree from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, said: "Once you experience it, it's marvelous."

The event is sponsored in part by Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, a coalition of industry, nonprofit and academic institutions whose goal is to inform and educate the public and policymakers about automated vehicles.

It runs through Sunday at Cobo Center downtown.

autonomous cars
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Partners for Automated Vehicle Education
cobo center
