autonomous cars

-
The state of Michigan and some private partners are taking steps toward building or assigning dedicated lanes for automated vehicles on a 40-mile stretch…
-
Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and…
-
Members of the public are getting the chance to take a free ride in a self-driving car as part of an effort to clear up confusion about the…
-
Google's autonomous vehicle unit Waymo says it plans to bring a factory to Michigan.Waymo made the announcement Tuesday after the state's economic…
-
Fiat Chrysler says it's invested more than $30 million at its Chelsea Proving Grounds in southeastern Michigan to boost development and testing of…
-
Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an…
-
When you talk about safety in vehicles, you usually think of seatbelts, brakes and airbags. But future safety will literally mean our cars and trucks…
-
Shares of General Motors posted their largest one-day gain since the company's rebirth from bankruptcy eight years ago, after Japanese technology…
-
Toyota is building a closed-course testing facility in southeastern Michigan to develop automated vehicle technology.The Toyota Research Institute…
-
Michigan's 500-acre (202-hectare) center for autonomous vehicle research is officially open and will partner with technology giant Microsoft.Gov. Rick…