MSU IPPSR State of the State podcast examines evolving Arab and Muslim voter preferences

Published March 22, 2024 at 12:54 PM EDT
DEARBORN, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 2: Muslim American women, vote for the next American presidency at Maples Elementary School, November 2, 2004, in Dearborn, Michigan. Michigan State has the highest population of Arabs in the country, with Dearborn's Iraqi Muslim community at approximately 20,000. (Photo by Farah Nosh/Getty Images)

Matt Grossmann, Charley Ballard, and Arnold Weinfeld discuss Michigan and national politics, policy, and the economy on the monthly State of the State podcast from MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research (IPPSR).

The podcast is a monthly round up of policy and research for Michigan.

Nura Sediqe is an assistant professor of American politics and public policy at MSU. The group discusses Sediqe’s work in political behavior, race, and ethnic politics, especially as it pertains to Muslim Americans.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:44) – Charley, how’s the economy doing?

(5:24) – Matt, how do you see the economy playing a role in the campaign season?

(8:17) – Why do you think some minority voters are moving to the right?

(12:54) – Where are we on redistricting and the redrawn map?

(15:14) – What’s the state of Michigan’s economy?

(17:35) – Nura joins the conversation with an overview of her research.

(18:56) – Talk about the growth of the Arab and Muslim population in Michigan that is increasingly flexing its political muscle.

(27:23) – How will the conflict in Gaza impact voter preferences?

(29:59) – Michigan has a large population that is Arab but not Muslim. How is that factoring in?

(31:40) – Tell us about your book in development.

